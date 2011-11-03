SINGAPORE Nov 3 Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina is expected to import about 3.5 million barrels of high sulphur gasoil in December, same volumes as this month, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

It is expected to secure the volumes mainly through term imports and will likely not enter the spot market, the source said.

With premiums for the high sulphur gasoil at a more than two-year high and outright prices being volatile in recent weeks due to Brent crude movements, it might be most cost-effective for the company to purchase through term sellers, traders in Singapore said.

Indonesia is the biggest importer of gasoil and any spot requirements from the country usually pushes up the premiums for high sulphur gasoil grade.

Pertamina usually imports about 4-4.5 million barrels of 0.35 percent sulphur gas oil every month. But, the lower-than-normal requirements for December is not expected to have a big impact on the market, traders said.

The high sulphur gasoil premiums climbed to a more than two-year high of 90 cents a barrel on Wednesday, with China expected to enter the international market to import diesel in large quantities to meet a shortfall in domestic demand.

Royal Dutch Shell's 500,000 barrels per day Singapore refinery running at about 50 percent of its capacity has impacted the supply of diesel and jet fuel, which has also boosted premiums.

Last December, Pertamina imported only about 2.6 million barrels of gasoil due to high inventory levels. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)