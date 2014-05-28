JAKARTA May 28 Indonesia will begin
construction next month of its long-delayed $1.6-billion Sarulla
project, the world's biggest geothermal power plant, the
country's chief economic minister said on Wednesday.
Southeast Asia's largest economy, home to the world's
largest geothermal resources, is racing to meet power demand
growth of more than 7 percent a year, with plans to add 60
gigawatts of capacity to its existing grid by 2022.
But the sector has struggled to attract investment because
of complex regulations and difficulties securing project
finance. A government plan to derive 12 percent of the country's
energy mix from geothermal power by 2025 seems unrealistic.
"The Sarulla groundbreaking will be very soon," Coordinating
Economic Minister Chairul Tanjung told reporters, adding that
the project had reached financial closing and the government
expected construction to begin next month.
He declined to give further details.
The project was originally initiated in 1990 but ground to a
halt during the Asian financial crisis in 1997. Its first phase
is expected to begin operation in 2016, with the next two phases
to follow within 18 months of the first phase.
The 330-MW Sarulla project is envisioned to provide clean
power to an Indonesian grid dominated by fossil-fuel energy.
Sarulla is expected to reduce 1.3 million tonnes of carbon
dioxide emissions a year when completed in 2018.
The financing of the project has been heralded as a
breakthrough for Indonesia's largely undeveloped 29 gigawatts of
geothermal potential.
The banks involved in the financing are the Japan Bank for
International Cooperation (JBIC) and the Asian
Development Bank (ADB) along with Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, ING Bank NV (a unit of ING
Groep NV ), Societe Generale, Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corportation, Mizuho Bank Ltd
and National Australia Bank Ltd.
The project is sponsored by Itochu Corporation (25
percent), Kyushu Electric Power Company (25 percent),
PT Medco Power Indonesia (37.5 percent), a unit of
Medco Energi Internasional and Ormat International, a
unit of Ormat Technologies Inc (12.5 percent).
The Sarulla plant's recent financial close makes it
Indonesia's first geothermal project to gain financing since
Star Energy's 227-MW Wayang Windu plant commenced in
1997.
