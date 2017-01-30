JAKARTA Jan 30 Southeast Asian ride-hailing
firm Grab said on Monday it has appointed Indonesia's former
national police chief to oversee corporate governance and
long-term plans for its biggest market.
Grab said it plans to expand to more cities in Indonesia,
grow its transport services and invest in a mobile payments
platform.
Badrodin Haiti, who was Indonesia's chief of the National
Police from April 2015 to July 2016, "brings extensive
experience working with government stakeholders and ensuring
aligned interests among different stakeholders," the company
said in a statement.
Grab and its competitors, Uber of the United
States and homegrown company Go-Jek, have faced regulatory
obstacles in Indonesia.
The government has ordered ride-hailing service providers to
pass vehicle safety tests and get local partners, among other
conditions.
"As the technology and ride-hailing sectors evolve in
Indonesia, Mr. Haiti will play a guiding role to ensure Grab
contributes constructively to the implementation of new
transport regulations and safety guidelines," Grab said.
