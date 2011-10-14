JAKARTA Oct 14 Indonesia is trying to undermine Greenpeace's work in halting deforestation in the archipelago of 17,000 islands, the environmental group said on Friday, a day after its head was blocked from entering the country.

Over the past few weeks, Greenpeace, which celebrated its 40th anniversary last month, said there had been accusations about the legal status of its Indonesia office and the source of its funding and small demonstrations outside its Jakarta office.

Greenpeace UK Executive Director John Sauven was blocked from entering the country on Thursday, despite having a business visa, Greenpeace said.

"Over the past few months, there have been a number of attempts to undermine our work in Indonesia to halt the country's spiralling deforestation rates," it said in a statement on its website.

"It has been challenging for Greenpeace staff and volunteers there to say the least."

Sauven had planned to discuss plans with the campaign team in Jakarta, visit deforested areas in Sumatra province and take part in discussions with officials and Indonesian companies.

The Indonesian immigration office was unavailable for comment.

Indonesia is seen as a key player in the fight against climate change and is under intense international pressure to curb its rapid deforestation rate and destruction of carbon-rich peatlands.

A year ago, Greenpeace accused palm oil giant Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology (SMART) of clearing peat land and forests that sheltered endangered species.

The palm oil producer said in February it would work with the government and a non-profit body to improve its forest conservation policies.

In June this year, Greenpeace attacked toy manufacturers which it accused of using packaging produced by Indonesian paper firm Asia Pulp and Paper, which it accused of destroying rainforests. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Nick Macfie)