JAKARTA Oct 30 Indonesia is reviewing laws that
allow farmers to burn up to two hectares (five acres), forestry
officials said, the latest in so-far unsuccessful efforts to
halt fires that have sent choking smoke across much of Southeast
Asia.
Indonesia is also considering declaring a national emergency
over the fires, which this week caused President Joko Widodo to
cut short an official trip to the United States and pushed the
country's greenhouse gas emissions above the daily average from
all economic activity in the U.S.
A 2009 law allows smallholder farmers to use slash-and-burn
practices to clear land for agricultural purposes, and has been
cited by green groups and plantation firms as a key cause of the
annual fires when the burning gets out of control.
"The problem is that some people take advantage of this
exception," Indonesia's environment and forestry minister, Siti
Nurbaya Bakar, told reporters when asked about the law.
"In our last cabinet meeting, the president assigned us to
review a regulation that allows land burning for two hectares."
Revising the law may need parliamentary support which could
delay changes until 2016, said Bakar, adding that the government
was therefore considering an emergency regulation.
Forestry experts say the best way to clear forested areas is
by tractors, chainsaws or hand tools. These methods are more
expensive and time-consuming than fires.
The haze has caused pollution levels across the region to
spike to unhealthy levels, and forced school closures and flight
cancellations.
Warships are on standby to evacuate infants and other
vulnerable residents of haze-hit areas, while other countries
have been asked for help to tackle the fires.
The fires, often deliberately set by plantation companies
and smallholders, have been burning for weeks in the forests and
carbon-rich peat lands of Sumatra and Kalimantan islands.
"We support our government's initiative to revise the
provisional laws that allow small-holder farmers to clear up to
two hectares of forested land by burning," said Aida Greenbury,
managing director of sustainability at Asia Pulp and Paper
(APP). "But a multi-stakeholder initiative to support the local
farmer and community must be initiated in parallel.
"The key here is to assist the farmers and the community in
developing their land responsibly without burning."
Indonesia usually enters its wet season in October and
November, and despite the El Nino dry conditions, rain has been
reported in parts of Sumatra and Kalimantan this week.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina and Michael Taylor; writing
by Michael Taylor; Editing by Nick Macfie)