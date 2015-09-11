PADAMARAN, Indonesia, Sept 11 Indonesia said on
Friday it will send more than 10,000 troops to fight fires in
southern Sumatra, as smoke makes thousands sick, delays flights
and pushes air quality to unhealthy levels in neighbouring
Singapore and Malaysia.
Indonesia has vowed before to end the seasonal fires but has
failed each time to stop the so-called "haze", caused by
slash-and-burn clearances on the islands of Sumatra and Borneo,
where large areas of forest concessions are held by pulp and
paper and palm oil companies.
Indonesian troops will be sent to the provinces of South
Sumatra and Jambi, two of the main hotspots, Indonesia's
National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said.
If necessary, the agency would also send in additional
helicopters to help water-bomb fires.
"We have mobilized national resources to put out the fires,"
newly appointed BNPB chief Willem Rampangilei said in a press
release.
South Sumatra, one of the main centres of the fires, has
alone reported 22,585 cases of acute respiratory tract
infections since Friday.
Early on Friday, Singapore's Pollutants Standard Index rose
to 248, which categorises the air as "very unhealthy", or one
level below the index's highest air pollution category of
"hazardous".
Singapore, which was voting in a general election on Friday,
advised citizens against strenuous outdoor exercise.
(Reporting by Beawiharta and Heru Asphiranto; Editing by Nick
Macfie)