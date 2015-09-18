By Bernadette Christina
| JAKARTA, Sept 18
JAKARTA, Sept 18 Indonesia will take 30 days to
bring smouldering forest fires under control, the national
disaster management agency said on Friday, as smog from the
fires pushes pollution in Southeast Asia to record highs.
The region has suffered for years from annual bouts of smog
caused by slash-and-burn practices in Indonesia's islands of
Sumatra and Kalimantan, but governments have failed to tackle
the problem.
"We expect there will be a potential for haze because of the
El Nino effect until the end of November, but we are targeting
to put out the majority of the fires by mid-October," agency
spokesman Sutopo Nugroho told Reuters.
Indonesia has faced criticism from neighbours and green
groups for not doing enough to prevent the fires, which cause
millions of dollars worth of damage to health and the
environment every year.
This week, Indonesia said it was investigating about 100
companies, including an unnamed Malaysian firm, in the latest
crackdown to tackle smog worsened by a prolonged dry season. The
rainy season usually begins in November.
Next week, authorities will name several companies likely to
face sanctions for starting fires, including possible withdrawal
of licenses, Indonesia's environment and forestry minister, Siti
Nurbaya Bakar, told a news conference on Friday.
Malaysia on Friday announced plans to evacuate 173 of its
citizens "badly affected by the haze surrounding Riau province"
from provincial capital Pekanbaru, using two C-130 Hercules
aircraft.
Plantation companies, some of which are listed in Singapore,
and smallholder farmers often get blamed for using
slash-and-burn practices to clear land for palm oil and
agriculture.
Indonesian law allows smallholders to slash and burn up to 2
hectares (5 acres) of land, according to the disaster management
agency, which has said the policy is being misused.
Asia Pulp and Paper (APP), one of the world's
biggest pulp and paper companies, says it is fighting fires on
its large concession areas and that thousands of hectares of its
plantations have been destroyed.
"We are just seeing the tip of the iceberg here. El Nino
will last until March next year," Aida Greenbury, managing
director of sustainability at APP, told Reuters.
Indonesia has deployed nearly 3,000 troops and 24 aircraft
to help fight the fires. Bakar said an offer of assistance from
Singapore was turned down.
(Additional reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor and Michael Taylor in
JAKARTA, Trinna Leong in KUALA LUMPUR; Writing by Fergus Jensen;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)