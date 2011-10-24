JAKARTA Oct 24 PT Semen Gresik Tbk , Indonesia's biggest cement maker, rose up to 5.1 percent on Monday after posting strong sales growth in September.

September sales rose 43 percent year-on-year, according to an announcement on the company's website on Monday.

A Jakarta-based cement industry analyst said the rise was slightly lower than the overall industry growth, but said Semen Gresik's performance "will be strong in the long run with high demand from the real estate and infrastructure sectors".

Indonesia's cement sales, an indicator of economic growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy, rose 52 percent in September from a year ago due to increasing property and infrastructure building, an industry official said on Wednesday.

By 0653 GMT, the shares were up 5.1 percent at 9,200 rupiah, with 5.3 million shares traded, versus a Jakarta Composite Index up 2.5 percent.