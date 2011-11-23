JAKARTA Nov 23 The Indonesia Commodity & Derivative Exchange (ICDX) will launch a physical tin contract and palm olein contract in early 2012, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

Material for the physical tin contract will be supplied by members of the Indonesia Tin Association, including PT Timah , ICDX's Megain Widjaja told Reuters.

"We will be doing a Bangka Belitung tin market," said Widjaja. "This will be a collaboration together with the association and the exchange."

He added that a tin futures contract would likely follow later in 2012.

Earlier this month, a group of tin smelters on Bangka island, the main tin producing region in Indonesia, agreed to set up pricing contracts in competition with the London Metal Exchange. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Himani Sarkar)