JAKARTA Dec 8 Four big commodity traders
and three Indonesian tin producers are readying to trade a
soon-to-be launched physical contract for the metal, a trade
ministry official said, offering hope the new contract will
secure enough liquidity to make it a success.
Smelters in Indonesia's main tin producing region of Bangka
island have talked about establishing a Bangka-Belitung tin
market for many years, as they look to give domestic producers a
greater say in global prices.
Last month such talk became reality, after the Indonesia
Commodity & Derivative Exchange (ICDX) said material for a
physical tin contract -- due to be launched in early 2012 --
would be supplied by members of the Indonesia Tin Association
(ITA).
The ICDX will launch its physical tin contract on Jan. 15
next year, Syahrul Sempurnajaya, head of the commodity futures
trading regulatory agency (COFTRA) at the trade ministry, told
Reuters.
"The three tin producers who have been ready to trade their
tin on the Jakarta physical tin market are PT Timah,
PT Koba Tin and PT Bukit Timah," Sempurnajaya said on Wednesday.
He added that the four tin traders looking to use the tin
contracts were Mitsubishi, Toyota ,
Noble Group and Credit Suisse.
Metal analysts are sceptical that an Indonesian tin contract
could rival the decades old benchmark London Metal Exchange
(LME) contract or attract liquidity.
The new physical tin contract will trade in lots of 5 tonnes
per lot, for 15 minutes each day, from 0230 to 0245 local time,
Sempurnajaya said.
"We will have remote trading on physical tin contracts, with
physical settlement at PT Timah's warehouses in Muntok, Bangka,
and at two other delivery sites in Jakarta and Surabaya."
The ICDX will limit daily volumes to 600 lots only or 3,000
tonnes per day only, Sempurnajaya said.
The LME was established more than 130 years ago. London tin
was first traded in 1877 and is used as a benchmark price for
most consumers, traders and producers worldwide.
PRICE CONTROLS
Indonesia, the world's top refined tin exporter, has a track
record of supply issues that attempt to impact prices -- with
limited success.
"We have to weigh the arguments," said Daniel Briesemann, a
Commerzbank analyst, of the new tin contract. "On one hand, yes
Indonesia is by far the most important tin exporter in the world
so it has to at least have market power."
"On the other hand, if you take a look at the LME tin
contract, the volume there isn't really high either," he added.
"It will take time before such a contract in Indonesia will
establish itself."
The ITA, an industry group of 28 smelters, stopped shipments
from Oct. 1 in an effort to push benchmark tin prices above
$23,000 a tonne. ID:nL4E7MN1AL]
Tin traded at $20,400 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange
by 0502 GMT. The metal, mainly used in solders for
electronics, touched a record high above $33,000 a tonne in
April.
Since Oct. 1, London tin prices have been little changed,
although LME tin inventories are at 11,925 tonnes, compared to
more than 20,000 tonnes at the end of September. <0#LME-STOCKS>
At the time the shipping stoppage was announced, analysts
were unconvinced that it would hold.
Smelters in Southeast Asia's largest economy began to
seriously breach the self-imposed export stoppage late last
month, after government data showed a surprise rise in monthly
tin exports for October.
"If you take the whole export ban plan ... that Indonesian
tin producers are trying to put through without success, I would
doubt such a new tin contract in Indonesia would be accepted
quickly," added Briesemann.
"Maybe not decades, but a few years."
There are 39 tin smelters approved by the Indonesian trade
ministry to export refined tin. Exports totaled 92,487 tonnes
last year and 99,287 tonnes in 2009, trade ministry data showed.
From January to November, Indonesia's refined tin exports
were 80,917 tonnes.
(Reporting by Yayat Supriatna and Michael Taylor; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)