JAKARTA Jan 11 The launch date of the
Indonesia Commodity & Derivative Exchange's new physical tin
contract has been delayed for a second time, this time due to
the Chinese new year holidays, an official said on Wednesday.
The contract for the metal, used in soldering for
electronics, is now expected to be launched in February instead
of Jan. 12.
"The committee has decided to move the initial trading date
to Feb. 1, 2012 due to market timing," ICDX's Chief Executive
Officer Megain Widjaja told Reuters by email.
"Jan. 23 will be the Chinese New Year and the golden week is
around (10 days holiday) so the committee was advised by the
buyers to look at this factor since no one will be trading
during that period," he added.
The ICDX has announced a series of new contracts over the
last month, including rubber, palm olein and tin. The physical
tin contract was originally due to get underway in mid-December
but was delayed to Jan. 12 at the request of the Indonesia Tin
Association (ITA).
Last month, Widjaja had assured the market that the contract
was on course for a Jan. 12 launch, despite in-fighting at the
smelter association which is supposed to provide material for
the contract.
Members of the ITA, an industry group of 28 smelters in the
world's top refined tin exporter, was due to provide tin for the
ICDX contract, but has been hit by a series of public spats
since a self-imposed shipping ban broke down earlier this month.
The new physical tin contract will trade material that is at
least 99.85 percent purity, in 5-tonne lots, for 15 minutes each
day, from 0230 to 0245 local time.
Sellers of the tin will have to deliver the material to an
approved warehouse in Bangka island province, off Sumatra's east
coast, which will have been tested and certified for quality.
At the moment, only a few companies are able to meet the
quality standards, including state-owned PT. Timah and
PT Banda Graha Reksa, and unlisted PT Koba Tin and PT Refined
Bangka Tin.
The Jakarta Futures Exchange launched sharia-compliant
commodity contracts and cocoa bean futures last year, and has
plans for physical and futures contracts for coal, coffee,
rubber and tin this year.
