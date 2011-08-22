(Corrects to show the target of 90,000 tonnes is not for this
year, and job title)
JAKARTA Aug 22 International Nickel Indonesia
(Inco) sees this year's output at 71,000 tonnes, lower
than its average annual output at 73,000 tonnes, an official of
the firm said late on Friday.
The fall is within expectations as the company will rebuild
its facility in October to increase capacity and fix production
disturbance after a February earthquake in Sorowako on Sulawesi
province and lighting storms, Bernadus Irmanto, Inco Vice
President Director, told reporters.
"Production may not pick up as soon as in 2012," said
Irmanto. "There's an adjustment period for production to be
fully operational."
The firm said it is aiming for 90,000 tonnes output in the
next few years.
Production at Inco fell 8 percent to 16,501 tonnes in the
first quarter compared with the previous quarter.
Inco is a unit of Brazil's Vale Inco, one of the world's top
nickel producers.
Inco produces nickel in matte from lateritic ores at its
integrated mining and processing facilities near Sorowako, where
it has a contract agreement until 2025.
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)