UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
JAKARTA May 21 Indonesia could see the inflation rate accelerating to 7 percent this year if the government raises fuel prices in Southeast Asia's largest economy, the new finance minister said on Tuesday.
At the end of 2012, the annual inflation rate was 4.3 percent.
Muhamad Chatib Basri was sworn in as minister on Tuesday. Many economists believe his biggest challenge will be dealing with huge fuel price subsidies, which are draining the budget and limiting funds for infrastructure, education and healthcare.
This month, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said he would only consider fuel price increases if parliament agreed on funding a programme to protect the poor from the inflationary impact of higher fuel prices.
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.