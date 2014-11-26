JAKARTA Nov 26 Indonesia's central bank
governor said on Wednesday he expected the annual inflation rate
to rise to 6.1 percent in November, from 4.83 percent the
previous month, after the president hiked subsidised fuel
prices.
Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo told Reuters on
the sidelines of an investment conference that the
month-on-month increase in inflation in December would likely be
up to 2 percent.
He declined to give a month-on-month inflation figure for
November, only saying that for the first three weeks it was
around 1.3-1.4 percent.
Indonesia's statistics bureau will release November
inflation and October trade data on Monday.
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Richard Borsuk)