JAKARTA Dec 16 Indonesia's parliament approved the long-awaited land acquisition bill on Friday that investors hope will give a big boost to government infrastructure projects in Southeast Asia's top economy.

Inadequate infrastructure is seen as both a hurdle to higher growth and an investment opportunity in a country where roads, ports and airports are overloaded as the economy booms.

The controversial bill was passed despite a barrage of interruptions from members of the 560-strong parliament. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Olivia Rondonuwu, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)