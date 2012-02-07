* Russian expertise behind deal, not coal needs -analyst

* Coal rail line expected to open in Q1 2017

* Two-stage project to cost $2.4 billion in total

* Russian firm says does not plan to invest directly

JAKARTA/MOSCOW, Feb 7 Indonesia plans a $2.4 billion rail line, together with state firm Russian Railways (RZhD), on Borneo island, which will initially be used to transport coal, an Indonesian government official said on Tuesday.

The line in East Kalimantan province is expected to start operating by the first quarter of 2017 and will help improve the decrepit infrastructure on the island, which has hampered exports of key commodities and put a brake on economic growth.

"The first stage of the railway will be meant for coal, but hopefully we can also use it for crude palm oil, plantation harvests, rubber and people," Awang Faroek, the governor of East Kalimantan, told a news conference in Jakarta.

An RZhD spokesman in Moscow said the company did not plan to invest directly in the project but that it would work out its technical and economic feasibility.

He added that the project was first discussed in September 2011 and that a final agreement could be signed by the end of this year.

The first phase of development, which will cost $1.7 billion, will be for 185 km (115 miles) of railway, with another 60 km added during a second phase.

The capacity is expected to be 20 million tonnes of coal per year for the first phase, which will be financed by private investors and Russian state development bank Vnesheconombank, said Andrey Shigaev, a director of the project.

Southeast Asia's largest economy is the world's top producer of palm oil, the biggest exporter of refined tin and thermal coal, a major nickel miner and home to the world's second-largest copper mine and largest gold mine. The country's coal and palm oil assets are mostly located in Kalimantan.

The railway will connect an area close to the Balikpapan port through the Kutai Barat regency to the border to Central Kalimantan province, where the line is expected to be expanded in the second phase of the project.

"The Russians have expertise in heavy haul rail lines," said an Australia-based analyst. "Russian Railways are a pretty big operator of rail infrastructure, so I would guess it's the rail company looking to expand.

"Russia itself doesn't need to buy coal from anyone. They have a lot of coal of their own, so from a strategic point of view, they don't need to do it."

Indonesia's thermal coal output is seen at 350 million tonnes this year, according to industry estimates, largely to meet demand for power in China and India.

The UAE's MEC Holdings is currently building a railway to export coal from its Kalimantan mine project, and leading Indian conglomerate Reliance ADA Group is set to invest between $5 billion and $10 billion in mining infrastructure.

"Traditionally, coal in Indonesia has been transported by pretty fragmented means -- trucks, small private short railways, barges," the analyst added.

"It does signal that the producers there and the government are getting a bit more serious in terms of their commitment to scale infrastructure."

Kalimantan's infrastructure bottleneck is similar to the problems faced by RZhD's domestic clients, the Russian miners. Inadequate rail infrastructure is limiting their ability to bring production from Siberia's vast interior to Asian markets.

RZhD has announced billions of dollars in spending on flagship projects in Russia, but some analysts say its main priority should be investment to maintain its current assets.

Infrastructure development in Indonesia has been slowed in the past decade because of uncertainties in acquiring land.

However, in December the parliament passed a land bill designed to speed up land acquisition for state projects deemed in the public interest as a way to address the problem.

Economic growth in Indonesia was 6.5 percent last year -- it's highest level since 1996, while the country attracted record foreign direct investment of close to $20 billion. (Reporting By Olivia Rondonuwu, Michael Taylor and Gleb Stolyarov in Moscow, editing by Jane Baird)