JAKARTA, March 24 Japanese oil firm Inpex Corp
and Royal Dutch Shell are expected to invest
in the construction of Indonesia's onshore Masela liquefied
natural gas plant, an energy regulator official said on
Thursday.
"Inpex and Shell have no plan to withdraw from the Masela
block. They will stay, but they need time to redo their plan for
onshore," said Amien Sunaryadi, head of Indonesia's upstream oil
and gas regulator, SKKMigas.
Indonesia's president on Wednesday rejected Inpex and
Shell's proposal to build the world's largest floating liquefied
natural gas plant in the country's east, saying an onshore plant
would benefit its economy more.
The two companies on Wednesday declined to immediately
comment on the matter as they said they had not received
official notification on the decision.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini)