* President rejects Inpex's $15 bln offshore LNG plan
* Indonesia optimistic Inpex, Shell will stay on as Masela
block investors
* Oil minister indicates Inpex contract likely to be
extended
(Recasts story with Inpex and Shell comments)
By Wilda Asmarini and Gayatri Suroyo
JAKARTA, March 24 Japanese oil firm Inpex Corp
and Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday they
have yet to decide whether to invest in an Indonesian onshore
LNG plant, which the president decided was a better option than
their $15 billion offshore plan.
President Joko Widodo on Wednesday rejected Inpex and
Shell's proposal to build the world's largest floating liquefied
natural gas (LNG) facility in the country's east, saying an
onshore plant would benefit its economy more.
The decision was a blow to the two energy firms, as well as
to Indonesia's upstream energy regulator (SKKMigas), which
warned last week that rejecting the plan to process gas from the
Masela field offshore would lead to delays and job cuts.
Indonesian oil officials met with executives from Inpex and
Shell late on Wednesday to convey directly the president's
decision.
"We've met with officials but it was just talks. We haven't
concluded anything," said Inpex spokesman Usman Slamet.
A Shell spokesman said the company was still reviewing the
government's decision for an onshore plant.
But SKKMigas and other oil officials were more optimistic
that the two firms would continue as investors in the Masela
block, located in the Timor Sea near Indonesia's border with
northern Australia.
"Inpex and Shell have no plan to withdraw from the Masela
block. They will stay, but they need time to redo their plan for
onshore," Amien Sunaryadi, the head of SKKMigas, told reporters.
The regulator has previously warned that shifting to an
onshore project would increase costs and could push the
completion date back by three years from around 2026.
Energy Minister Sudirman Said stated he did not know whether
the project would still run on schedule as that will depend on
Inpex's and Shell's new development plans.
As an added incentive for Inpex, Said indicated that the
company would likely get a contract extension beyond 2028 to
develop the block. Inpex has requested a 20-year extension to
operate Masela until 2048.
"It is logical to extend it beyond 2028, or it wouldn't be a
feasible project," the energy minister said.
The Masela block is 65 percent owned by Inpex and 35 percent
by Shell. State-owned Pertamina said on Thursday it
was interested in buying a stake of up to 20 percent in the
block.
(Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)