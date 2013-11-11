JAKARTA Nov 11 Indonesia's central bank will
stick with its tight bias on interest rate policy because of
continued high imports but is comfortable with the current
exchange rate, senior deputy governor Mirza Adityaswara said on
Monday.
"On interest rate policy ... basically we still maintain the
tight bias policy," he told an investment conference.
"We don't want to be complacent because we think imports are
still (rising) a bit too fast," he said.
He added that the central bank had issued guidance to banks
for loan growth in 2014 of 15-20 percent.
Bank Indonesia holds its monthly interest rate meeting on
Tuesday at which the majority of economists polled by Reuters
predict it would hold its benchmark rate at 7.25 percent.
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma, writing by Jonathan
Thatcher; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)