Three contractors killed in explosion at Louisiana paper mill
Feb 8 Packaging Corp of America said an explosion at its DeRidder, Louisiana, paper mill resulted in the death of three contract workers on Tuesday.
JAKARTA Oct 19 The United Arab Emirates plans to invest $9.5 billion in aluminium smelters in Indonesia's Kalimantan region, Indonesia's ambassador to the UAE said on Wednesday.
"Emirates Alumunium will invest $4 billion in West Kalimantan to build an alumunium smelter and a power plant...Ras Al Khaima Investment Authority will invest $5.5 billion in East Kalimantan to build an alumunium smelter, a power plant and a railway line related to the projects," M Wahid Supriyadi told reporters.
Earlier this month, Indonesia's trade minister said India's state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) will invest $4 billion in an aluminium smelter and power plant in Indonesia's East Kalimantan province. (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
Feb 8 Packaging Corp of America said an explosion at its DeRidder, Louisiana, paper mill resulted in the death of three contract workers on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain plans to introduce new insurance rules to ensure victims of accidents involving self-driving cars are compensated quickly in a bid to remove a major obstacle for the nascent industry.