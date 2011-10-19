JAKARTA Oct 19 The United Arab Emirates plans to invest $9.5 billion in aluminium smelters in Indonesia's Kalimantan region, Indonesia's ambassador to the UAE said on Wednesday.

"Emirates Alumunium will invest $4 billion in West Kalimantan to build an alumunium smelter and a power plant...Ras Al Khaima Investment Authority will invest $5.5 billion in East Kalimantan to build an alumunium smelter, a power plant and a railway line related to the projects," M Wahid Supriyadi told reporters.

Earlier this month, Indonesia's trade minister said India's state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) will invest $4 billion in an aluminium smelter and power plant in Indonesia's East Kalimantan province. (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)