Three contractors killed in explosion at Louisiana paper mill
Feb 8 Packaging Corp of America said an explosion at its DeRidder, Louisiana, paper mill resulted in the death of three contract workers on Tuesday.
JAKARTA Oct 19 Germany's HeidelbergCement plans to invest $500 million in a cement plant on Indonesia's Java island, Indonesia's trade minister Gita Wirjawan said on Wednesday.
"Today I met HeidelbergCement executives and they said they will invest $500 million," said Wirjawan, who until this week was the country's investment chief.
The country's cement association told Reuters on Wednesday that it saw cement sales growing 14 percent in 2011 and 10 percent next year. (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain plans to introduce new insurance rules to ensure victims of accidents involving self-driving cars are compensated quickly in a bid to remove a major obstacle for the nascent industry.