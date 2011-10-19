JAKARTA Oct 19 Germany's HeidelbergCement plans to invest $500 million in a cement plant on Indonesia's Java island, Indonesia's trade minister Gita Wirjawan said on Wednesday.

"Today I met HeidelbergCement executives and they said they will invest $500 million," said Wirjawan, who until this week was the country's investment chief.

The country's cement association told Reuters on Wednesday that it saw cement sales growing 14 percent in 2011 and 10 percent next year. (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)