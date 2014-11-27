UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA Nov 27 Indonesia has appointed Franky Sibarani, an official of food and beverage company GarudaFood, to head its main investment body, the cabinet secretary said on Thursday.
"Sibarani was chosen because he is a business actor and was nominated by several parties to head BKPM," Cabinet Secretary Andi Widjajanto told reporters, using the acronym for the Investment Coordinating Board. (Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources