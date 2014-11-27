JAKARTA Nov 27 Indonesia has appointed Franky Sibarani, an official of food and beverage company GarudaFood, to head its main investment body, the cabinet secretary said on Thursday.

"Sibarani was chosen because he is a business actor and was nominated by several parties to head BKPM," Cabinet Secretary Andi Widjajanto told reporters, using the acronym for the Investment Coordinating Board. (Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)