(Corrects paragraph one to show Sibarani is former official of GarudaFood, not current)

JAKARTA Nov 27 Indonesia has appointed Franky Sibarani, a former official of food and beverage company GarudaFood, to head its main investment body, the cabinet secretary said on Thursday.

"Sibarani was chosen because he is a business actor and was nominated by several parties to head BKPM," Cabinet Secretary Andi Widjajanto told reporters, using the acronym for the Investment Coordinating Board.