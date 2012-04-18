JAKARTA, April 18 Indonesian fertilizer firm PT
Pupuk Indonesia plans to build a petrochemical complex worth
$5.2 billion in the country's Papua region, an official said on
Wednesday.
Investors from Japan, South Korea and Germany have expressed
interest to take part in a plant that will have annual capacity
of 2 million tonnes a year, said the firm's CEO Arifin Tasrif.
"We want to be the majority (owner) in a joint venture
company," Tasrif said, without giving details on the timeframe
for the plant.
Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, is seeing
strong economic growth of over six percent and the government is
keen for investors to expand the petrochemical industry to make
higher value products from the country's oil and gas output.
Papua, a remote and mountainous region in eastern Indonesia
home to BP's 's Tangguh liquefied natural gas plant, sees
high costs for construction and businesses because of the
expense in transporting materials from the country's main
industrial centres on Java island.
Pupuk Indonesia, a holding firm of four state-controlled
fertilizer firms, already has plants in west and east Java, in
Kalimantan on Borneo island and Aceh in Sumatra island, with a
total capacity of 12 million tonnes.
The firm expects sales in 2012 to reach 45 trillion rupiah
($4.90 billion), up from last year's 40 trillion rupiah.
($1 = 9,180 rupiah)
