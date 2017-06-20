JAKARTA, June 20 Indonesia is in the process of
revising ownership rules in a list of sectors that are partially
or fully closed to foreigners, a cabinet minister said on
Tuesday.
"The president really wants investment to increase,"
Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi told reporters.
For the transport sector, the government is considering
easing rules on airport operation services, Sumadi said. The
current rules stipulate a maximum foreign ownership limit of 49
percent.
President Joko Widodo eased the so-called negative
investment list last year in what he called a "Big Bang"
liberalisation of the economy.
