JAKARTA May 24 A new presidential regulation on sectors closed or partially closed to foreign investment in Indonesia, or locally known as the negative investment list, has been signed, Azhar Lubis, an official with the country's investment board said on Tuesday.

The government announced the revision to the list in February, but the actual regulation has not been made public. It has said the changes include loosened restrictions on everything from restaurants to agriculture, transportation and movie theatres.

It was not immediately clear whether the signed document contains changes from February's announcement. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)