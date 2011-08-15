JAKARTA Aug 15 Indonesia will provide a tax holiday for investors committing at least 1 trillion rupiah ($117 million) into base metals, oil refining, petrochemicals, renewable energy, machinery or telecoms equipment, finance minister Agus Martowardojo said on Monday.

Martowardojo said the scheme, to be issued with a decree on Monday, would exempt investors from paying taxes for between five and 10 years after their companies started operations, though the duration was still being discussed.

Existing investors that have operated commercially for under one year may also ask for a tax holiday, he added. ($1 = 8552 Rupiah) (Reporting by Aditya suharmoko; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)