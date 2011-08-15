JAKARTA Aug 15 Indonesia will provide a tax
holiday for investors committing at least 1 trillion rupiah
($117 million) into base metals, oil refining, petrochemicals,
renewable energy, machinery or telecoms equipment, finance
minister Agus Martowardojo said on Monday.
Martowardojo said the scheme, to be issued with a decree on
Monday, would exempt investors from paying taxes for between
five and 10 years after their companies started operations,
though the duration was still being discussed.
Existing investors that have operated commercially for under
one year may also ask for a tax holiday, he added.
($1 = 8552 Rupiah)
(Reporting by Aditya suharmoko; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)