JAKARTA Oct 7 PT Atlas Resources Tbk, a small-sized Indonesian coal miner, launched an initial public offering on Friday in a price range at 1,500 to 1,900 rupiah a share, aiming to raise up to $100 million, according to a term-sheet seen by Reuters.

Atlas will have an option to increase the size of the offering to $32 million of primary shares and an additional over-allotment to stablise the market of up to $18 million of secondary shares from the controlling shareholder, Andre Abidi.

The company plans to use 40 percent of the proceed to build its infrasctructure facility and $25 million to pay Singapore-listed Noble Group for a marketing and supply arrangement.

Atlas has 18 coal licenses on Sumatera and Kalimantan islands and sold 1.2 million tonnes of coal last year, according to its initial prospectus.

UBS and Indopremier Securities are the underwriters. ($1 = 8,905 rupiah) (Reporting by Janeman Latul)