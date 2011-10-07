JAKARTA Oct 7 PT Atlas Resources Tbk, a
small-sized Indonesian coal miner, launched an initial public
offering on Friday in a price range at 1,500 to 1,900 rupiah a
share, aiming to raise up to $100 million, according to a
term-sheet seen by Reuters.
Atlas will have an option to increase the size of the
offering to $32 million of primary shares and an additional
over-allotment to stablise the market of up to $18 million of
secondary shares from the controlling shareholder, Andre Abidi.
The company plans to use 40 percent of the proceed to build
its infrasctructure facility and $25 million to pay
Singapore-listed Noble Group for a marketing and
supply arrangement.
Atlas has 18 coal licenses on Sumatera and Kalimantan
islands and sold 1.2 million tonnes of coal last year, according
to its initial prospectus.
UBS and Indopremier Securities are the
underwriters.
($1 = 8,905 rupiah)
(Reporting by Janeman Latul)