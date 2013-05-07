JAKARTA May 7 PT Electronic City Indonesia (ECI), one of Indonesia's biggest electronics retailers, is seeking to raise around $150 million in an initial public offering in June 2013 as it aims to tap foreign investor demand for consumer stocks, two sources said.

Indonesia's IPO market is having the busiest second quarter ever with ECI becoming the 10th company in Southeast Asia's largest economy to test investor appetites.

