* Group CEO Lie says IPO planned in March, declines to
detail size
* Exec says 3 Boeing 777-200s ordered, will lift fleet size
to 57
(Adds details of plan, industry background)
JAKARTA, Sept 26 Indonesian airline operator PT
Sriwijaya Air plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO)
of equity shares in March, owner and group chief executive
Chandra Lie told reporters on Monday.
Sriwijaya Air's plan to go public next year comes as
domestic rival Lion Air, the country's biggest budget carrier,
is also considering floating its shares on the stock market.
Lie declined to disclose the size of the planned share sale.
He said bankers for the IPO have been appointed but declined to
name them.
"We are preparing. We will make sure this company is good
and fit (for an IPO)," vice director of finance Lukcimo Jahja
told reporters separately.
Sriwijaya Air, which is categorized as a medium-service
airline, has a current fleet of 54 airplanes. It has ordered
three Boeing 777-200s to cater to flights for Indonesian
haj pilgrimage travellers, which will start arriving next year,
Jahja said.
Without disclosing the amount, Jahja said the company saw
significant revenue increase last year due to flight route
expansion, including an additional flight to China.
Sriwijaya Air carried more than 800,000 passengers per
month, according to its website. In comparison, flag carrier PT
Garuda Indonesia Tbk and its subsidiary carried more
than 2.7 million passengers per month in 2015.
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Additional reporting by Fransiska
Nangoy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)