BRIEF-Goldfields Money appoints Malcolm Cowell as chief financial officer
* Appointment of Malcolm Cowell to position of chief financial officer
JAKARTA, Nov. 22 Indonesia's state-owned construction company, PT Waskita Karya, is looking to raise up to 1.2 trillion rupiah ($126.10 million) in an initial public offering in December, one of the IPO's underwriters, Bahana Securities, said on Thursday.
The property firm set a price range for the offering at between 320 rupiah to 405 rupiah per share, Bahana director Andi Sidharta said. The firm aims to sell 3 billion new shares, equal to 32 percent of the company's enlarged capital.
Bahana Securities, Danareksa Sekuritas and Mandiri Sekuritas have been named underwriters for the IPO.
Waskita Karya will be the only state-owned company to be listed on the Indonesian stock exchange this year and aims to be the 22nd company to list in 2012 as Southeast Asia's largest economy shows a reduced appetite for IPOs in the face of a global economic slowdown.
($1 = 9,635.5 rupiah)
Feb 13 Australian shares are set to inch higher on Monday, mirroring Wall Street, with miners poised to rise due to strong gains in iron ore prices. Chinese iron ore futures jumped nearly 8 percent on Friday to their highest in three years. They were buoyed by news that January imports surged in a sign of a sharp uptick in demand from steel mills as the world's second-biggest economy picked up steam. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent
* Record profit after tax for year of $123.4 million or 27.42 cents per share