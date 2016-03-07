(Adds president's comments)
JAKARTA, March 7 Indonesia's OPEC governor said
on Monday a deal was imminent for importing Iranian condensate
and liquefied petroleum gas, but not for crude oil.
A delegation of Indonesian oil officials will travel to Iran
later this week to negotiate a number of energy deals and there
had been hopes of finalising a short-term agreement for 120,000
barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian crude for a refinery in Central
Java.
Indonesia's OPEC governor Widhyawan Prawiraatmadja said a
crude import deal with Iran was unlikely for now because
Southeast Asia's largest economy needed sweet crude for its
refineries, not Iran's sour oil grades.
"We have limited demand for crude," he told reporters,
adding Indonesia imports around 400,000 bpd of crude, of which
125,000 bpd was sour crude from Saudi Arabia.
Before Indonesia can seal the import deal for Iranian LPG
and condensates, the government needed to work out how to
transfer funds to Iran, Prawiraatmadja said.
He declined to provide details on the expected agreements.
"Clearly, Indonesia needs several things and I think its
biggest need is LPG. Iran has an LPG surplus and if they can
give us a better LPG price, we should automatically buy from
Iran," Prawiraatmadja said.
President Joko Widodo, who met with Iran's foreign minister
on the sidelines of a Jakarta conference, said he asked
Indonesia's bank regulator to work with Iran to resume banking
relations after the lifting of economic sanctions.
