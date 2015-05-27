(Repeats May 26 item for additional readers with no changes to
By Hidayat Setiaji
JAKARTA May 26 Indonesia is prepared to
contribute at least $300 million to a new Islamic infrastructure
bank that the Southeast Asian nation will co-found with Turkey
and a Saudi-based multilateral lender, the country's finance
minister said on Tuesday.
The idea for the proposed bank comes as Asian nations seek
to boost cross-border lending for infrastructure, with China
taking the lead with its Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
(AIIB).
Improving Indonesia's creaking infrastructure is one of
President Joko Widodo's main priorities. In his first budget in
February, Widodo allocated 290 trillion rupiah ($21.96 billion)
for capital spending.
"It will be like an infrastructure bank, but with a sharia
approach, with the republic of Indonesia, Turkey and the Islamic
Development Bank (IDB) as founding members," Indonesia's Finance
Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro told reporters.
Both Indonesia and Turkey have pledged to put at least $300
million into the bank. It was not immediately clear how much the
IDB would contribute.
Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said the bank
would be a "megabank", the country's state Anadolu Agency
reported last week.
Indonesia has said it needs $455 billion during Widodo's
five-year term to upgrade dilapidated facilities, and
multilateral lenders have offered to provide more funds to the
country.
On a visit to Jakarta last week, World Bank President Jim
Yong Kim offered up to $12 billion in new financing to 2019.
Indonesia also plans to form a separate state-owned
infrastructure bank, and it wants to play a big role at the
AIIB, from which the country is expected to receive major funds.
The AIIB is also discussing with the IDB the use of Islamic
financing as part of its lending tools, the IDB's president
Ahmad Mohamed Ali told Reuters.
($1 = 13,205.0000 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Writing by Gayatri
Suroyo; Editing by Nicholas Owen and Shri Navaratnam)