* Could tap capital markets for new round of expansion

* Eyes 1,000 km of toll roads, up from 560 km

* May expand to Sumatra, Kalimantan and Sulawesi

* Targets 17 pct rise in revenue for 2014

By Fathiyah Dahrul and Eveline Danubrata

JAKARTA, Feb 13 Indonesia's biggest toll road operator PT Jasa Marga said it may embark on another round of aggressive expansion from 2016 and could tap capital markets for funding - which would come on top of current plans to invest about $2 billion.

State-controlled Jasa Marga will invest 25 trillion rupiah ($2.1 billion) to boost its toll roads to 740 kilometres by 2016 from 560 km currently. That funding has come from the proceeds of its 2007 IPO and bank loans.

Beyond 2016, it may invest an additional 20 trillion rupiah to take its toll road total length to 1,000 km, Reynaldi Hermansjah, the company's finance director, told Reuters in an interview. He added that a secondary offering of shares may be an option.

Indonesia's toll road operators have been investing heavily as the country seeks to improve infrastructure. Weak infrastructure has long been a key issue deterring investment into Southeast Asia's biggest economy as companies face high costs in transporting goods and difficulties in expanding their operations.

Jasa Marga is looking to expand further into the eastern parts of the country.

"We will not just look at Java. We also look at Sumatra, Kalimantan and Sulawesi," Hermansjah said. "The future growth is there. They will be the new economic centres as eventually Java will be full."

Hermansjah said the company expects revenue to climb to 7 trillion rupiah this year, up 17 percent from its 2013 target due to higher tariffs, greater traffic volume and new toll roads.

But net profit levels could stagnate over the next few years due to its aggressive expansion plans, he said. Jasa Marga logged net profit of 1.02 trillion rupiah for the first nine months of 2013, down around 15 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Jasa Marga, which currently operates 13 toll roads, is estimated to control an 81 percent share of the Indonesian market with an average daily traffic volume of 3 million cars.

It competes with other toll road operators like PT Nusantara Infrastructure and PT Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada . The sector is also set for more competition after Indonesian property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai said last month it is entering the toll road business.

A key challenge for Jasa Marga is securing more land, Hermansjah said. Jasa Marga derives most of its revenue from building and operating toll roads, but has other businesses such as property and advertising.

($1 = 12,085 rupiah) (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)