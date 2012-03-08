JAKARTA, March 8 Indonesia's Bank Jatim, a provincial lender, is looking to raise up to 2 trillion rupiah ($219.54 million) in an initial public offering in June, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"We will use the proceeds to fund our loan growth, which is targeted to grow 25 percent," CEO Hadi Sukrianto told reporters on Thursday.

Bank Jatim's 2011 loan growth was 18 trillion rupiah, he said. It booked net profit of 1.1 trillion rupiah in 2011.

Bank Jatim has appointed Bahana Securities and Mandiri Sekuritas as the underwriters, in a flotation equivalent to 25 percent of its enlarged share capital.

It will be the second Indonesian provincial bank to do an IPO after Java-based Bank Jabar Banten's listing in July 2010. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Editing by Neil Chatterjee)