MOVES-UBS snares Reece as exec vice chair
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (IFR) - UBS has hired former Credit Suisse global ECM head Joe Reece as executive vice chairman of its investment bank as the Swiss bank looks to bolster its ranks of US dealmakers.
JAKARTA Aug 9 The Jakarta Futures Exchange (JFX) will launch sharia-compliant commodity contracts in September, an official said.
"We plan to launch this new physical trading product in mid-September," Bihar Sakti Wibowo, a director at JFX said late on Monday.
"Both Indonesia's future trading regulatory body and National Sharia Council at Indonesian Ulema Association (MUI) have approved this new scheme," he added.
JFX plans to launch contracts for several agricultural products, including coffee, cocoa, crude palm oil and rubber in the first stage, with energy products like coal, diesel oil and ethanol to follow, Wibowo said.
(Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by xxxx)
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 A U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday upheld the Labor Department's controversial "fiduciary" rule governing retirement investment advice, in a stunning defeat for the business and financial services groups that had sought to overturn it.
