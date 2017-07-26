FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2017 / 12:10 AM / a day ago

Indonesia open to rejoining OPEC if not forced to cut -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, July 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia is open to rejoining the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries as long as it is not forced to curb its own crude oil production, the nation's energy and mineral resources minister said on Tuesday.

"We would have to have a concession for not following cuts from time to time," the minister, Ignasius Jonan, said in an interview in Houston, where he is meeting with Chevron Corp and other major oil producers.

The minister also said that miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc would need to build a smelter in Indonesia and divest 51 percent of its holdings in the country in order to renew its license in the country, calling the terms non-negotiable. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Leslie Adler)

