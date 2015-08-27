JAKARTA Aug 27 Indonesia said on Thursday it
had "sanctioned" JPMorgan Chase & Co after the
investment bank recommended smaller exposure to government bonds
of Southeast Asia's biggest economy, but did not say what the
sanctions entailed.
Investor sentiment toward Indonesia has turned increasingly
negative due to its fragile economy, with slowing domestic
consumption, declining forex reserves, and rock-bottom commodity
prices.
JPMorgan moved to "underweight" from "overweight" on
Indonesian government bonds in a report dated Aug. 20. Some of
the reasons it cited were China's devaluation of its currency
and Indonesia's planned increase in government borrowings.
The report drew a sharp reaction from Finance Minister
Bambang Brodjonegoro and central bank governor Agus
Martowardojo. The Bank Indonesia chief had accused JPMorgan on
Wednesday of spreading panic in the country.
"When there is negative analysis about Indonesia, we as the
authorities have to take action because no matter what, it is
something that is also unethical: turning a country into a
commodity," Brodjonegoro told reporters.
When asked repeatedly what the sanctions against JPMorgan
were, the minister declined to elaborate, only saying they "will
be disturbing for them and make them uncomfortable".
Brodjonegoro later added jokingly that JPMorgan should do
100 push-ups as punishment.
A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment.
Indonesia is grappling with its weakest growth in six years
and policymakers have stepped up efforts in the past two weeks
to stem the sell-off in the currency and stock markets.
Some analysts have overlooked the "micro data" and equated
emerging economies without taking into account the fundamental
differences, Brodjonegoro said.
