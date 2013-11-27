* Sees 260 mln passengers in 2014 vs 240 mln this year

* To invest $1 bln to raise cargo capacity to 60 mln tonnes by 2020

* Sees 30 pct rise in net profit to around $42.5 mln this year

By Fathiya Dahrul and Eveline Danubrata

JAKARTA, Nov 27 Indonesian state railway firm PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) expects to carry 8 percent more passengers next year as commuters turn to trains after a cut in fuel subsidies and will invest heavily to increase capacity in its cargo operations.

The company, which recently started selling tickets online, aims to transport 260 million people in 2014 against an estimated 240 million this year, its president director, Ignasius Jonan, told Reuters in an interview.

"Demand is increasing. If we abolish the fuel subsidy, I think demand will jump. It will be a huge leap," said Jonan, a former banker who took the top job at the company in 2009.

Passenger transport contributes around 55 percent of KAI's revenue, while the rest comes from cargo and other businesses. Jonan said he expects the company to post total net profit of around 500 billion rupiah ($42.5 million) this year, about 30 percent higher than in 2012.

KAI has secured $50 million in funding from banks to help it increase passenger numbers next year and will use the money for new trains among other things, Jonan said.

The Indonesian government increased fuel prices by an average of 33 percent in June in an effort to contain a ballooning subsidy bill and narrow the current account deficit.

KAI aims to invest about $1 billion to increase its annual cargo capacity to around 60 million tonnes by 2020 from 27 million tonnes now. It mainly carries coal, cement, steel and fertiliser, Jonan said.

"Traffic congestion is getting worse. That's a stimulant to increase the cargo business," he said, adding that he saw huge potential in Indonesia's Java and Sumatra islands. "When the coal price is going down, I think the coal miners try to find more effective transport."

KAI counts coal miner PT Bukit Asam as one of its biggest cargo customers.

Indonesia's top coal miners have been ramping up output despite soft global prices and shrinking profit margins as they attempt to recover costs and get cash to service debt.

Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, PT Bumi Resources , is projecting coal output of at least 110 million tonnes in 2015, up from an estimated 80 million tonnes this year.

($1 = 11,762.50 rupiah)