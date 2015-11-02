UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
JAKARTA Nov 2 Indonesian carrier Lion Air plans to start flights to China early next year, CEO Rudy Lumingkewas told reporters on Monday.
The company is considering routes to Guangzhou, Shanghai and other areas in China, Lumingkewas said. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.