PARIS, Sept 25 Indonesia's Lion Air is pondering
further aircraft purchases to accommodate the country's rapid
aviation growth but has not yet made a decision, its chief
executive said on Tuesday.
"The market is growing very fast. We are looking but it
depends on pricing and many other factors," Rusdi Kirana told
Reuters.
"We are talking but we have not made any decisions," he
added in a telephone interview.
He was responding to comments by U.S. aerospace analyst
Scott Hamilton who said earlier that Indonesia's largest
domestic airline could place an order for as many as 100 Airbus
aircraft, breaking into one of Boeing's largest customers.
Earlier this month, Lion Air also said it was already in
talks with Boeing to buy 10 787 Dreamliners worth $1.9
billion as the budget carrier aims to tap the long haul market.
The plan would extend an initial deal in June to buy five
787 Dreamliner passenger jets.