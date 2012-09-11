JAKARTA, Sept 11 Indonesia's Lion Air is in
talks with Boeing to buy 10 787 Dreamliner passenger jets
worth a total list price of $1.9 billion as the budget carrier
aims to tap the long haul market, a company director said on
Tuesday.
The plan is part of its initial deal with Boeing in June
when it bought five 787 Dreamliner passenger jets worth a total
list price of $967.5 million, said Edward Sirait, a director at
Lion Air.
The move puts pressure on Garuda Indonesia and
Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd because it will enable Lion Air
to serve a broader range of destinations.
Sriwijaya Air, the nation's third biggest airline by market
share, is also planning to buy 20 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation
jets over the next two years worth around $1.5 billion, a
director said.
"The plan is to replace our old Boeing fleet such as the
737-200 and 737-500," said Toto Nursatyo, Sriwijaya's commercial
director, adding that Boeing will deliver six 737-800 NG jets
this year.