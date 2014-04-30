SINGAPORE, April 30 PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk
, Indonesia's largest listed property company, reported
on Wednesday a 35 percent rise in first-quarter net profit,
lifted by its residential and healthcare units.
The company posted a net profit of 339 billion rupiah ($29.4
million) for the three months ended March, up from 251 billion
rupiah in the same year ago period.
Revenues for its residential and urban development division
surged 53 percent, while its healthcare unit saw a 29 percent
increase in revenues.
Lippo Karawaci's business includes, residences, shopping
malls, hospitals, hotels and asset management.
($1 = 11,547.50 rupiah)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)