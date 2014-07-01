JAKARTA, July 1 Indonesia's energy regulator said on Tuesday it agreed to sell 18 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Bontang plant to BP Trading through 2015.

The agreed price is $14.80 per million metric British thermal units (mmbtu). Eight cargoes will be supplied this year and 10 next year, Widhyawan Prawiraatmadja, deputy of commercial operations at SKKMigas, told reporters.

The Bontang plant processes LNG from the gas fields in the Mahakam River delta in East Kalimantan, Indonesia's main gas-producing region.

The Bontang plant is jointly operated by Pertamina , Vico Indonesia, French oil major Total and an Indonesian subsidiary of Japan's Sumitomo Corp and Sojitz Corp. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Himani Sarkar)