JAKARTA, April 19 BP Indonesia has shut the second train of its Tangguh facility in West Papua province for planned maintenance from April 15, a company official said on Friday.

The maintenance on Tangguh's train 2 would run for 36 days from mid-April, said Elan Biantoro, a spokesman for industry regulator SKKMigas. Oil and gas operators in Indonesia must keep SKKMigas informed of operational and output schedules.

Another SKKMigas official said no spot cargoes would be affected by the shutdown.

"This has been factored into the 2013 production plan," said William Lin, BP's regional president for Asia Pacific. "Train-1 continues to produce at a normal rate."

BP said in March it expected to produce 107 cargoes from Tangguh in 2013, up from 103 cargoes shipped last year.

SKKMigas said in December that Indonesia's LNG exports would drop nearly 14 percent in 2013 to 274 cargoes as gas output declined and it set aside more gas for domestic use.