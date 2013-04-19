JAKARTA, April 19 BP Indonesia has shut
the second train of its Tangguh facility in West Papua province
for planned maintenance from April 15, a company official said
on Friday.
The maintenance on Tangguh's train 2 would run for 36 days
from mid-April, said Elan Biantoro, a spokesman for industry
regulator SKKMigas. Oil and gas operators in Indonesia must keep
SKKMigas informed of operational and output schedules.
Another SKKMigas official said no spot cargoes would be
affected by the shutdown.
"This has been factored into the 2013 production plan," said
William Lin, BP's regional president for Asia Pacific. "Train-1
continues to produce at a normal rate."
BP said in March it expected to produce 107 cargoes from
Tangguh in 2013, up from 103 cargoes shipped last year.
SKKMigas said in December that Indonesia's LNG exports would
drop nearly 14 percent in 2013 to 274 cargoes as gas output
declined and it set aside more gas for domestic use.