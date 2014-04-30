April 30 Indonesia's PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk said it will buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from BP's Tangguh plant for its two floating storage facilities to meet rising demand in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

In its final stage of the deal, the state-owned gas distributor has ordered five LNG cargoes from Tangguh LNG this year and the volume is set to increase to 14 cargoes in 2015, PGN's corporate secretary Heri Yusup said. The volume of each cargo is 145,000 cubic metres.

BP spokeswoman Tantri Yuliandini declined to comment on the the deal, citing company policy.

PGN expects to start commissioning a second Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) in June, said Yusup.

The FSRU, capable of receiving 2 million tonnes per year of LNG and costing $300-400 million, is currently on its way to Lampung on Indonesia's Sumatra island from Ulsan, South Korea, he said. The FSRU will supply gas to power plants, industries and households in West Java, Lampung and South Sumatra.

State power company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) expects Indonesia's LNG demand to double in 2015 as domestic gas fields struggle to keep up with surging power demand in Indonesia, forcing it to look overseas for supplies.

PGN's first FSRU in West Java, a joint venture with Pertamina, has been operational since 2012. (Reporting by Brian Leonal; Editing by Florence Tan and Ed Davies)