JAKARTA, June 26 Indonesia may soon seek buyers for 20 cargoes of unsold liquefied natural gas that were allocated for domestic consumption this year by the government, recent data from upstream oil and gas regulator SKKMigas shows. Indonesia is one of the world's top five liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters, but has started to consume more of its output to feed growing local demand. The government of Southeast Asia's largest economy is struggling to adopt a policy that strikes the right balance between exports and domestic allocations. Indonesia is the world's eleventh largest gas producer, according to the Indonesian Gas Society, and ships the super-cooled fuel from its two production hubs, Bontang and Tangguh, to Japan, Korea, the United States and China, as well as to domestic buyers. According to SKKMigas data, Indonesia is currently seeking buyers for at least 78 uncommitted liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes this year and next. The table below shows where Indonesia's LNG cargoes have been allocated for the domestic market in 2015, from which sources, and how many of these allocated cargoes have not been sold. Allocation Unsold allocation Buyer Terminal Tangguh Bontang Tangguh Bontang PLN FSRU Nusantara - 24 - 2 Regas Arun 12 4 7 - Pertamina Arun - 6 - 1 PGN FSRU Lampung 14 - 5 - Nusantara FSRU Nusantara 5 1 4 1 Regas Regas Energi FSRU Banten - 2 - - Dian Kemala --- --- --- --- --- Subtotal 31 37 16 4 Total 68 20 NOTE: The Tangguh project in West Papua is operated by BP , while the Bontang LNG refinery is operated by Pertamina . Domestic buyers include state power utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), state gas utility Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN) and state energy firm Pertamina . One LNG cargo contains approximately 145,000 cubic metres of gas. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Compiled by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Sunil Nair)