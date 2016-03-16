JAKARTA, March 16 Japanese oil and gas company Inpex Corp will delay a final investment decision in its Masela Abadi natural gas project in Indonesia by at least two years, the Indonesian energy regulator said in a written statement on Wednesday.

As a result of the delays to a government decision on whether the project should go ahead as an offshore facility or be moved onshore, the company plans to reduce its Indonesian workforce by at least 40 percent, said Amien Sunaryadi, chairman of the regulator, SKK Migas.

The planned 7.5 million-tonne-per year Abadi Floating Liquefied Natural Gas facility, jointly developed by Royal Dutch Shell, would be the largest of its kind in the world. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini, Writing by Fergus Jensen, Editing by Louise Heavens)