UPDATE 1-Oil prices rise on weakening dollar, but plentiful supplies cap gains
* U.S. oil inventories, production both rise (Adds Saudi comment, updates prices)
SINGAPORE Nov 30 Indonesia's Tangguh LNG project has invited market participants to bid for 2017-2019 cargoes.
The Indonesian firm is offering between eight and 10 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes per year, two trading sources with direct knowledge of the invitation said.
Bids are due on Dec. 5, the sources said, adding buyers were not obligated to bid for all the supplies and could selectively bid for any number of cargoes.
Indonesia is oversupplied with the super-cooled fuel, and had 63 uncommitted cargoes of LNG for 2017 delivery from Indonesia's Tangguh and Bontang projects, Wiratmaja Puja, the country's Director General of Oil and Gas, said in October. (Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Mark Potter)
* U.S. oil inventories, production both rise (Adds Saudi comment, updates prices)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
WHISTLER, British Columbia, Jan 25 TransCanada Corp does not know definitively if shippers are still behind the recently revived Keystone XL pipeline project and will be reaching out to them to find out, chief executive Russ Girling said on Wednesday.