BRIEF-Tianjin Songjiang sells investment unit for 902 mln yuan
* Says it transferred an wholly owned investment unit to a real estate firm for 902 million yuan
JAKARTA Oct 27 Loan growth in Indonesia may be lower than 15 percent this year and is seen between 15 percent and 17 percent next year, the country's deputy central bank governor said on Monday.
Loan growth is declining because of lower liquidity in Indonesia's banking sector, Halim Alamsyah told reporters. The slowdown is also in line with the global trend, he added. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Acquisition of residential care center with service flats in Watermaal-Bosvoorde through contribution in kind
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based homebuilder PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk's (BSD) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also affirmed the company's 'BB-' senior unsecured rating and the 'BB-' rating on its outstanding US dollar bonds. The US dollar bonds are issued by BSD's subsidiary, Global Prime Capital Pte. Ltd, and guara